Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Critical Survey

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Triumph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 Triumph Bancorp $442.06 million 5.52 $112.97 million $4.36 22.26

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Suncrest Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Suncrest Bank and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Bancorp 0 2 1 1 2.75

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $116.52, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp 25.56% 15.09% 1.91%

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.