Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

NYSE PXD opened at $239.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $246.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

