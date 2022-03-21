Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $249.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

