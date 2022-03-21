Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MITO opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.