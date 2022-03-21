Peter Marrone Sells 128,325 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,871,172.97.

Peter Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$6.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.47. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YRI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

