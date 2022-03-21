Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Sells $1,504,000.00 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after buying an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after buying an additional 437,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,754,000 after buying an additional 416,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
