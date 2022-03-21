Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Sells $1,504,000.00 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after buying an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after buying an additional 437,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,754,000 after buying an additional 416,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.