Craig Hallum Trims Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Target Price to $35.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

LE stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $681.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

