Wolfe Research Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $144.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.37.

DFS stock opened at $115.84 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average is $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

