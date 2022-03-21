Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,583,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Masco by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

