Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 331.20 ($4.31).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.72) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.20) to GBX 241 ($3.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON:TRN opened at GBX 212.40 ($2.76) on Monday. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -16.59.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

