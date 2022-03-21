IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,752 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Black Knight by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $60.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

