Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.08 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

