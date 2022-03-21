IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,496 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

