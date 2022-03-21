IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,746 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Airlines by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 180,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Airlines by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 210,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

UAL stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $61.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

