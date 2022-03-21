IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,363 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

