IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Repligen were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 182.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $1,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

RGEN opened at $191.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $156.27 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

