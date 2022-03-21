IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,794 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Evergy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Evergy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

