IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,092 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

BMRN opened at $81.67 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -226.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,191. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

