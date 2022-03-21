Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $15.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.