State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $573,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $46.09.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

