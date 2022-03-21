State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $561,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 151.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UA opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

UA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

