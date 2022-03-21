ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 2.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 456,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 2.99. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHX. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

