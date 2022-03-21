PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $259,733,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 101.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,363 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

