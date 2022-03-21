New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $603,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300,401 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,683.8% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 150,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 144,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $146.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

