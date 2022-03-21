New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $533,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in News were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in News by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in News by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of News by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 307,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,287,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

