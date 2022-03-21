State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $606,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $794.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

