StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

