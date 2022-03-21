StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.80.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
