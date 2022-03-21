Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

