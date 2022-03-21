StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.74. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.40.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
