StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.74. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.