TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

