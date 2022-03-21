Spire Wealth Management Purchases 44,888 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 294.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $63,000. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of BNGO opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $677.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

