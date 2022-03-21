Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 97,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 323,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

