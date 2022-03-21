Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,576 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,159,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 648.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,201 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares during the period.

Shares of FAUG opened at $37.54 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59.

