Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 275.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in RH were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,764,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,727,000 after buying an additional 269,795 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $110,173,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of RH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,144,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $374.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.59 and its 200 day moving average is $542.38. RH has a one year low of $320.81 and a one year high of $744.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.29.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

