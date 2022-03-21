State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 325 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insperity were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Insperity by 795.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $99.02 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

