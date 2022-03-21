State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 785,275 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,373,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 135,255 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 923.15%.

ARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

