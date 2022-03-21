State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $634,000 Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after buying an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,378,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 450.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after buying an additional 291,334 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 111.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,074,000 after buying an additional 170,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,292 shares of company stock worth $8,496,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $238.82 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.58, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

