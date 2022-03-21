UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Oxford Industries worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 73.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 654.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM opened at $86.91 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.