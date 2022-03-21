F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

FSTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 6.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 244,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

