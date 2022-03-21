F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.
FSTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.18.
Shares of FSTX stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 6.98.
About F-star Therapeutics (Get Rating)
F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.