Morgan Stanley Boosts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $60.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

MOS stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Mosaic by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

