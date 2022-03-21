MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Purchases $2,848,716.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 5,934,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs bought 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

