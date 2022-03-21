MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Purchases $2,848,716.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 5,934,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs bought 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.
  • On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.
  • On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.