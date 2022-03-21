Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells $3,824,930.18 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 64,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,824,930.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $61.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,525,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 316,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

