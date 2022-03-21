Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) to post $2.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.72. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $13.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $231.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.11. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

