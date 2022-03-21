UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,097 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tennant worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNC stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. Tennant has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

