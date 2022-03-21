Comerica Bank Raises Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:TEN opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.