Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,013,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Logitech International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 899,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Logitech International by 19.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 721,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,261 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

