Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Titan International worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Titan International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 163.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

