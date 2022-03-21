UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIII. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.