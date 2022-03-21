UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

