Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -221.48, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

